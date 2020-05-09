It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Laura Hillesheim, with her three children at her side, on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at her home in St. Catharines, at the age of 82. Beloved wife of the late Robert J. "Bob" Hillesheim (2005). Devoted mother of Laurie, Neal (April) and Shelley (Bill). Adored Nana of Angela, Lilly and Kate. Dear aunt of Philip Cody, Larry Mabon (Terry), Margaret Elia and Dorothy Mabon and Josie Sweet, close friend of over seventy years. Predeceased by her sister Margaret Mabon and brother Charles Cody. Sadly, a celebration of our Mom's life is not possible at this time. When we can be together again, we will gather. Until we meet again, stop to reflect on how she touched your life. Arrangements in care of MORSE & SON UNERAL HOME, 5917 Main St., Niagara Falls, ON. Those who wish may make a memorial donation to the Canadian Cancer Society. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 9, 2020.