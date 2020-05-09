I. Lauretta (Laura) HILLESHEIM
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share I.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Laura Hillesheim, with her three children at her side, on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at her home in St. Catharines, at the age of 82. Beloved wife of the late Robert J. "Bob" Hillesheim (2005). Devoted mother of Laurie, Neal (April) and Shelley (Bill). Adored Nana of Angela, Lilly and Kate. Dear aunt of Philip Cody, Larry Mabon (Terry), Margaret Elia and Dorothy Mabon and Josie Sweet, close friend of over seventy years. Predeceased by her sister Margaret Mabon and brother Charles Cody. Sadly, a celebration of our Mom's life is not possible at this time. When we can be together again, we will gather. Until we meet again, stop to reflect on how she touched your life. Arrangements in care of MORSE & SON UNERAL HOME, 5917 Main St., Niagara Falls, ON. Those who wish may make a memorial donation to the Canadian Cancer Society. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Morgan Funeral Homes
5917 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z7
(905) 356-3550
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 9, 2020
To Lauras family Laura was a great friend always giving a helping hand with our crafts. All your memories will help get you through this difficult time. You are in out thoughts and prayers
Jean Godard
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved