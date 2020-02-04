|
Our family sadly announces the passing of our beloved brother, Iain, on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the Welland Hospital at the age of 73 after a life-long battle with Kidney Disease. Iain was born on Tuesday, October 8, 1946 in Glasgow, Scotland, the first son of the late Isabel and Elmo Schaefer and the eldest of their seven children. A year later his new life as a Canadian began in Welland. From an early age Iain's competitive drive and exceptional physical capabilities were evident as he pursued baseball, football, hockey and golf. During his high school years at Notre Dame College School Iain was regarded as one of the finest natural athletes in the history of the school. Upon graduation Iain received a full scholarship at Boston University with the choice of pursuing either football or baseball. He chose football. Unfortunately, a significant leg injury occurred in his second year that ended any aspirations of becoming a professional athlete. He then returned home to Welland and became an executive with Seaway Plate and Structural Steel, a well-known local family business. His hard work and facility with numbers lead to his appointment as General Manager upon the retirement of his father. In the mid-1980s, Iain moved to Toronto and made a life changing decision to focus his talents exclusively on building a career in the hockey industry. He became a well-known hockey scout traveling throughout the Maritimes and New England and worked on behalf of the farm system of many NHL affiliated teams identifying up-and-coming athletes. Iain was the founder and owner of the highly regarded Crossroads Hockey in Toronto, ON., which provided sport specific technical and conditioning training to established NHL players and to aspiring junior level and university players. His esteemed programming became scouting grounds for NHL affiliated teams for player identification. Iain achieved great personal fulfillment and satisfaction from mentoring and supporting a significant number of hockey players as they successfully advanced their careers. In 2016, following his retirement, his physical health deteriorated to the point where kidney dialysis was a requirement. As the disease progressed, he found it necessary to return home to Welland. He continued with treatment while living at the home of his sister Elaine Maddison and her husband Fred. His sister, Lynn Ann White, and her daughter, Laura White, have provided additional support during this difficult final stage. Iain is also survived by his sister Donna Marie Houghton and brothers Donald, Keith, and Mark Schaefer, along with their spouses, his nieces, nephews, and their families. Following cremation and a private family service, Iain's remains were interred next to his loving mother in Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Sick Kids Toronto or Niagara Health Foundation-Kidney Care at Welland site.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 4, 2020