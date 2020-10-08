1/1
Ian David McPHERSON
Passed away peacefully at the age of 60 on October 7, 2020, after a long battle with cancer at the Hotel Dieu Shaver Hospital. He is sadly missed by his loving wife and best friend of 38 years Debbie, his son David (Taylor), daughter Jennifer (Brendan) and his father David. Predeceased by his mother Dorothy (2018). Survived by his sister Dianne (Harry) niece Billie and nephew Shane of London, brother Doug (Janice) of California. Also missed by his Auntie Marge (Albert) of Kingston and his Auntie Joyce of Saskatchewan and many long-time friends and the BCA family. Ian was born in Deep River, Ontario where he enjoyed the outdoors camping, canoeing and was involved with Scouting. He shared that love with his family with many camping and canoeing trips each summer. Ian and Debbie met while working together at Ontario Place in Toronto and moved to St. Catharines in 1982 where they made a loving home for Jennifer and David and their many friends and family. Ian was employed at Centre for the Arts, Brock University where he enjoyed working with the Niagara Symphony and many up and coming as well as famous artists. His collection of CDs is a testament to those he mixed sound for. A special thank you from our family to the staff on 2 West at the Hotel Dieu Shaver Hospital for their care, kindness and support. You not only took care of Ian but you took care of us as well. In accordance with Ian's wishes, cremation has taken place. Visitation will be held at the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. with Words of Remembrance at 5:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers Ian has requested that donations be made to the Juravinski Cancer Centre, Hotel Dieu Shaver Hospital or Brain Tumour research. Ian's last wishes were that everyone crack open a Guinness in his memory and celebrate his life. As per the Province of Ontario Covid 19 rules visitation is limited to 30% building capacity. All guests attending visitation must wear a mask. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 8, 2020.
