It is with great sadness that the family of Ian Ewart announce his passing at the Port Colborne Hospital on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the age of 68 years. Ian left peacefully with his family by his side after an incredibly brave 2-year battle with cancer. Beloved husband and best friend for 42 years of Andrena. Cherished and loving Dad of Kelsey (Eric Fishleigh) and Cameron (Melissa Chan). Ian is survived by his sister Fiona Ewart of England, and sister-in-law Liz (Garry) Mitchell of Scotland. He will be lovingly remembered by his nieces and nephew in both Canada and in the U.K., by The MacLellans (who were like family to Ian), and also by his comforting West Highland Terrier, Jamie. Ian was born in Rutherglen, Glasgow, Scotland on August 19, 1952. After meeting Andrena, they emigrated to Canada in 1982, where together they raised a beautiful family. In those early years in Canada Ian built a successful painting and interior decorating business, Argyle Decorating. He ran Argyle until he began battling cancer in 2018 and was renowned locally for his craft and attention to detail in the many homes he painted. Ian was a fan of soccer, specifically Glasgow Rangers F.C., enjoyed a good game of golf, was a lover of a well-poured pint of Guinness, a compelling storyteller - and an all-around incredible person. Ian's sense of humour, contagious laugh and dazzling smile that would light up any room will never be forgotten. His family and friends will ensure they live on in their many wonderful memories of him. A heartfelt thank-you his team of doctors at the Walker Family Cancer Centre, especially Dr. Ishkanian for his dedicated care throughout the entire process, and to Dr. Scher and staff at Port Colborne Hospital who helped keep Ian comfortable in his final days. Cremation has taken place and arrangements are entrusted with Essentials Cremation and Burial Services. A service honouring Ian's life will be held at Ravine Vineyard's Event Centre, 1366 York Rd, St. Davids, on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 beginning at 1p.m., with a memorial ceremony at 2p.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing will be monitored and space is limited to 100 people. While outdoors masks are not mandatory, attendees are welcomed to wear one in the interest of public safety. Please call Essentials to RSVP (905-354-2133) or email ourteam@essentialscbs.com. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations to Wellspring Niagara would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be shared on Ian's tribute page found at EssentialsNiagara.com
.