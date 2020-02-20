Home

Peacefully passed away on the morning of Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Bella Senior Care Residence, at the age of 71. Ian is survived by his sons, Mark (Sherry) and Simon (Melanie), and his grandchildren, Scarlett and Benjamin. He will be lovingly remembered by his sister, Pamela (Jim) Marshall, and also by Susan Jones and her family. Ian was predeceased by his parents, Robert Jones and Agnes Bennett. Our family would like to thank the staff at Bella, for their care and compassion during our father's stay. Arrangements have been entrusted with Essentials Cremation & Burial Services (905-354-2133). As per the family's wishes, cremation has taken place. Memorial donations to the Niagara Falls Humane Society would be appreciated by Ian's family. Online condolences may be shared on Ian's tribute page found at EssentialsNiagara.com. We love you Dad.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 20, 2020
