|
|
I am the wind when you feel it blow, And I have seen my children grow. I am in the rain, the stars and sun, My grandchildren's laughter as they run. I am the song within your hearts, You are what's left, my living parts. So stand not at my grave and cry, I am not there, I did not die. My life on earth has passed, I've loved you all to the last. Don't cry for me, but courage take, And love each other for my sake. Five years has not diminished the heartbreak we still feel - but the memories of your love sustain us every day. We miss you Mom...Rose, Lena, Laura and Joyce
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 4, 2020