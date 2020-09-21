1/1
Ida Gabriele
Peacefully in her sleep at home on Sunday, September 20, 2020 in her 94th year. Predeceased by her husband of 47 years Rosario (1998). Dearly loved mother of Anthony, Gerry (Janet) and Anna (Dan) MacKay. Proud Nana of Valerie (Matt) Maguire, Sandra Gabriele, Brian Gabriele, Jessica (Michael) Nielsen and Joseph Gabriele. Great Nonna of Brock and Tessa Maguire. Dear sister of Armando (Isabella) Garofalo and Elena Grasso. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins in Canada and Italy. Predeceased by brothers and sisters. Mom had a heart of gold and was loved by so many - she will be truly missed. The family will receive visitors at PLEASANTVIEW FUNERAL HOME 2200 Merrittville Highway, Thorold on Tuesday September 22, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary 21 Queen St. Thorold on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Entombment to follow at Pleasantview Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Please share your condolences, photos and memories at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 21, 2020.
