Of Welland passed away peacefully at the Welland hospital on Thursday, April 16, 2020 in her 86th. Loving mom of Zoli from Welland. Cherished Nagy Mama to Sandor Mod. Fondly remembered by sister Emmy Foss, godchild Deanne Foss, godchild Eva Szalay in Hungary, sister-in-law Fran Fazekas, Marge Fazekas, Lil Fazekas, and many nieces and nephews in Canada and Hungary. Predeceased by her husband Zoli, parents Ilona and Joseph Fazekas, brothers Ted, Les, John and Joe Fazekas, sister Helen Cserpes and brother-in-law Joe Cserpes. Ida worked for many years at Atlas Steels in the accounting department. She took great pride in her cooking and baking, teaching her grandson the ways of the Hungarian kitchen. She made sure she passed on the traditional ways of cooking and baking to all who wanted to learn. She was a regular at the Welland market for many years and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. A special thanks goes out to Melinda. She was so grateful for you, There was a special bond with you. Also a huge thank you to all her PSW's and nurses on the 6th floor at the Welland hospital. Mom touched a lot of hearts and souls. Her circle of life is complete. The Gypsy Queen is back with her King and Zeus and Keeley. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a later time. As expressions of sympathy, donations to OVC Pet Trust University of Guelph can be made online at 0https://ovc.uoguelph.ca/pettrust/help-pets-we-love-live-longer-healthier-lives , and Ronald McDonald House https://www.rmhcsco.ca/donate. Arrangements in care of J.J. Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence 19 Young Street, Welland on line memories and condolences at www.jjpatterson.ca As a memorial tribute, a tree will be planted through The Niagara Woodlands Restoration Program. A tree grows - memories live.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 21, 2020