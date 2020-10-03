1/
Idoma May KEEBLE
Peacefully, surrounded by her daughters on Monday, September 28, 2020. Idoma May Keeble (nee Albers), aged 86 years. "Spark" — beloved wife of the late Robert "Bob" Keeble. Loving mother of Catherine (Christopher Thomson), Patricia and Mary (Tony VandenTillaart). Much loved grandma to Russell, Garrett, Myfanwy, Zac and Chloë. Sister of Joan Rigby (the late Ted) and the late Alvin Albers. Cherished aunt to many nieces and nephews. Sister in law to Tina Keeble (the late Dale). Will be remembered by Deed Chenier, Edna (Bernie) Dixon and Corey Keeble. Predeceased by loved uncle, Morris Underhill. Mom treasured many long lasting friendships with RCMP families. A celebration of life and interment will be held at a later date in Niagara Falls. To show appreciation for their compassionate care and kindness, donations in Mom's memory may be made to the Ruddy Shenkman Hospice. In memory of Mom, please sit at your nicely set table, use the good dishes, and enjoy family, food and friendship.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
