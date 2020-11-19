1/1
Ilene May Austin Gaspich
Passed away peacefully at home with her family on November 17th at the age of 89. Predeceased by Joseph, her husband of 40 years. Ilene is survived by her three daughters Debbie, Linda (Dave Stuart) and Jodi (Derek Chapman). Survived by her four grandchildren Madison, Abigail, Ewan and Liam. Predeceased by her siblings, sister Marjorie Columbus (Charlie) and brother Grant Austin (Marion) as well as her parents Alice and Harold Austin. Born in Regina, Saskatchewan, Ilene lived most of her life in St. Catharines, Ontario. She spent her early years as head cashier at A & P in St. Catharines and moved to Virgil to become grape growers and where she and Joe raised their family. Ilene enjoyed spending time with her loving sister Marjorie, visiting the casino and taking shopping trips over the border. She loved her independence and settled nicely into retirement enjoying many memories with her loving girls and grandchildren. No visitation will be scheduled. In its stead, the family will be holding a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for any donations to be made to the Kidney Foundation or Shaver Hospital. Online Guest Book www.georgedartefuneralhome.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
