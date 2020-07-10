Inez LEWIS

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear, sweet mother on Thursday, July 2, 2020 in her 91st year. Predeceased by her husband, William "Bill" Lewis (2012). Beloved mother of Diana Lewis-Barrett (Martin), Cindy Lewis and Pamela Lewis. Cherished grandmother of Amanda Barrett, Shawna Barrett (Kevin Tschritter) and Devon Barrett. Loving sister of Karen Tolonen. Predeceased by her parents Henry and Dorothy Craig as well as her sister Ailsa Green and her brother Rodney Craig. Will be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews and her granddog Shafer. Inez had many interests including travel and playing bridge however she was truly interested in everyone she met and her quiet, gentle demeanor was felt by all who knew her. Many thanks to the compassionate caregivers at the St. Catharines General Hospital. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to St. David's Anglican Church, 369 Thorold Road, Welland, Ontario L3C 3W4, or e-transfer to STDAVIDSOFFERING@gmail.com, or the Canadian Cancer Society
or through H.L. CUDNEY FUNERAL HOME, 241 West Main Street. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com
.