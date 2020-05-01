Passed away suddenly on April 27, 2020, while living independently at the age of almost 99 (as she would say!). Born on October 26, 1921 in Bavaria, Germany to Anton and Ana Neubert, Inge will be forever missed by her daughter Nadine, "second daughter" Tracy, and her grandson Matthew (Fallon); and her nieces and nephews across the world including Ingrid (Fritz), Margarethe (Gerd), Christianne (Reiner), Henryk (Annette), Julia (Ralph) and Robin. Inge was predeceased by her husband, Hugh Wallace, and her sisters Irmgard, Ruth and Getrude. Inge had a passion for life, laughter, and music, and for her patients, working as a physiotherapist for over 50 years in England, Trinidad, Nova Scotia and Ontario. Inge enjoyed being with "the girls" at Martindale Road and loved all things four legged! Her life had many gifts, despite the challenges of living through Naziism and WWII while being part of the resistance. Inge travelled alone to new lands as a young woman, and her zest for life led her to constantly "fix" things, to battle cancer twice, undergo two hip replacements and several broken bones- battle scars of constantly being on the go and a life well lived! Inge is remembered for her generosity, empathy, sense of humour and her passion for The Arts. We would like to thank the amazing staff at Heidehof for their support and dedication. Inge would have been very appreciative of the thoughts of flowers, but would have asked anyone in a position to do so to rather donate what they can to Community Care, the FACS Niagara Foundation or another charity of their choice. Although Inge stayed safe from even COVID-19, these times have impacted our ability to honour her to the fullest and we will have a celebration of who she was and what she accomplished when the world lets us return to physical hugs and gatherings. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 1, 2020.