Iona Mary (Paquette) ROSS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Iona's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Woodlands of Sunset, Welland in her 90th year. Predeceased by husband Arthur (2004).She leaves behind a loving family who cherished every moment they had with her. Left with love and memories in their hearts are her sons Craig (Bernice) and Brent (Julie). Loving grandmother of Ashley (Dan), Jessica (Shawn), Kayla (Josh), and great grandmother of Emily, Stephan, Madison. Survived by siblings Rita Amell, Abby and Dan. Close friend and sister-in-law of Carol Ross. She will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Odina and Cecilia, brother George, sisters Roberta and Beatrice. She touched many lives and was loved and respected by many. Cremation has taken place. A graveside service will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the HAINE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 26 Ormond Street South, Thorold. If so desired, donations to the Woodlands of Sunset would be appreciated by the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved