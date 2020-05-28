Peacefully on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Woodlands of Sunset, Welland in her 90th year. Predeceased by husband Arthur (2004).She leaves behind a loving family who cherished every moment they had with her. Left with love and memories in their hearts are her sons Craig (Bernice) and Brent (Julie). Loving grandmother of Ashley (Dan), Jessica (Shawn), Kayla (Josh), and great grandmother of Emily, Stephan, Madison. Survived by siblings Rita Amell, Abby and Dan. Close friend and sister-in-law of Carol Ross. She will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Odina and Cecilia, brother George, sisters Roberta and Beatrice. She touched many lives and was loved and respected by many. Cremation has taken place. A graveside service will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the HAINE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 26 Ormond Street South, Thorold. If so desired, donations to the Woodlands of Sunset would be appreciated by the family.



