It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our mother, Irene Alice Hemmerling (nee Goodall). Born on November 17, 1920, Irene passed peacefully at her home, Rapelje Lodge, in Welland Ontario just prior to her 100th birthday. She was the loving wife of Jack Hemmerling, predeceased, for 51 years and the dedicated mother of Cheryl Bertram (husband John), both predeceased, Theone Parsons-Gutstein of Calgary, Alberta (husband Larry), Ray Hemmerling of Lanark, Ontario (wife Susan) and Barry Hemmerling of Brampton, Ontario (wife Deborah). She was a very special Grandmother to Dawn Tomkins, Bryon Bertram, Christopher Parsons, Gregory Parsons, Scott Hemmerling and Geri-Lynn Thompson and a Great Grandmother to Valerie and Rachel Bertram, Meagan Harvey, Kristen Hicks, Kayley and Matthew Tomkins and Alice and Rose Parsons. She also had six great, great grandchildren, Jack and Marley Harvey, Hayley and Logan Hicks and Kayden and Emma Tomkins. All will miss her. Irene was born and raised in rural Saskatchewan, moving to Saskatoon in about 1940 where she attended business school. Soon after graduating, she and Jack were married and began to raise their family. The family lived in Saskatoon until 1961 at which time they moved to Port Colborne, Ontario. Irene and Jack bought the Pine Motel in 1967 which Irene managed on a day-to-day basis for 7 years. In 1975 they moved to Dwight Ontario where she and Jack owned and operated a small resort, Sloane's Cottages, until 1984. A few years after Jack's passing in 1993, Irene moved back to Port Colborne and took up residence at Portal Village. She revived a number of old friendships and would spend many afternoons playing bridge with the girls or Euchre with other residents at the home. Irene was raised in a small Saskatchewan farming community and at a very early age learned the value of hard work. She was frugal and a very efficient manager of her household and businesses. Family was a large part of her life but as the children moved on, her strengths and abilities really began to shine when managing the businesses. She had tremendous interpersonal skills and managed people well. Irene faced the realities of life, good or bad, with strength, courage and a smile. Away from work, Jack and Irene loved to square dance and play cards. They spent many winters together at their vacation home in Florida. She made close friends wherever she was. Irene was prominent in both the Mayfair United Church choir in Saskatoon and the Central United Church choir in Port Colborne. Irene was dedicated to her husband and children and will be sorely missed by all of her family and the many friends and acquaintances she made during her long and special life. She will be remembered best for her positive attitude and her smile. The family would like to thank the staff of Rapelje Lodge and Irene's care companion, Mary Anne, for their compassion and care during Irene's last years. For this the family will be forever grateful. As per Irene's wishes, cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations to Rapelje Lodge or a charity of your choice
would be appreciated by the family.