It is with a heavy heart we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved mother on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, in her 86th year, at the Welland Hospital with family by her side. She has now reunited with her late husband, Leslie Sumbler (2017) of 63 years of marriage. Loving mother of Wayne Sumbler (Stella), Diana Burger (Rudolf) and Tim Sumbler (Sheryl). Cherished "Nana" of Ariana Whitman (Rodger), Dane Sumbler (Jing), Nathan Burger, Haley Burger (Daniel), Kolby Sumbler, Kalen Sumbler and "great-Nana" of Rodger Whitman Jr., Dane Whitman and Kai Sumbler. Dear sister of Helen Pupo (late Angelo), Yolanda Pellegrino (late Frank), Carol Guite (late Dwight) and sister-in-law, Ruby Veltri. Predeceased by her parents Giuseppe (Joe) and Vincenza Veltri, brothers Patrick (late Hattie), Orlando (late Shirley) and Ronald, and niece, Maria Marotta (nee Pellegrino). Irene will be sadly missed by her dear friend Mary Balog and her son Andrew, as well as the brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, and the many nieces, nephews and cousins from both the Veltri and Sumbler families. Irene consistently displayed her love and affection by making a variety of favorite Italian pastries and specialty Italian meals. You never left hungry or without crumbs of kifli or pizzelle on your lips. The special memories that she leaves will be greatly cherished by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Irene was a longtime faithful member of St. Andrew the Apostle Church and the Catholic Women's League. Mom was a dedicated sports fan whether she was watching figure skating, the Maple Leafs or the Blue Jays. She also enjoyed her afternoon watching soap operas, the "bold and beautiful", while sipping a cup of tea and eating her favorite biscuit. Irene's passion was keeping a well-kept home. Everything had to be in its place which she also instilled in her children. She will always be remembered as a caring and loving "Nana" that was always there to help. Thank you to Dr. D. S. Goswami, Dr. Rupashi Goswami and Dr. S. K. Chiew as well to the Niagara Health System - Welland site, for their remarkable care and compassion and to Rev. Paul Vellakunnathu from St. Andrew's for his ongoing spiritual support and guidance. Special thanks to cousins Madeline, Orland and Diane Bafaro and everyone who made her feel welcome at her new apartment. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Andrew the Apostle Roman Catholic Church. Cremation has taken place and interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the H.L. Cudney Funeral Home, 241 West Main Street, Welland. If desired, donations can be made to St. Andrew the Apostle Church Memorial Fund, in memory of Irene. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com
.