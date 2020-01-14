|
Fell asleep in death in her 97th year. Predeceased by her loving husband Jim Forfar. Cherished mother to Carol (Nick) Voroshuk, Ruth (Derek) Tourand, Derek (Lydia) Forfar, Irene (Lance) Rankin, Elizabeth (Mark) Chunick and Jamie (Elaine) Forfar. She loved and was deeply loved by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Also loved by her extended Australian family, mother Flora, stepsisters Iris and Valerie, and stepbrother Frank, along with their children. Irene was well known for her unwavering faith and love in her creator, Jehovah and the truths contained in his word, the Bible. Irene was also known for her hospitality, shortbread, laughter and her many friends across the world. Many thanks go out to the hard working staff at the ECU in Welland. Memorial service will be held at the 93 Moffatt Street, St. Catharines Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, Saturday, January 18th at 6 p.m. Arrangements in care of WELLAND CREMATION SERVICE 905 735 7957
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 14, 2020