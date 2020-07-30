A beautiful spirit left this world peacefully on Thursday, June 23, 2020 at the age of 89. Irene Gertrude Page (nee Lloyd) was born on November 6, 1930 to Harold and Gertrude Abbot Lloyd. Her parents resided briefly in Buffalo, New York where she was born but from the age of 3 months, Irene lived her life in the St.Ca
tharines area. As a toddler Irene resided in Port Dalhousie with her mother and brother Vince, who was four years her senior. Irene's father left the family in the early years and her mom Gertrude worked hard to raise the children on her own during the Depression. In spite of hardships, Irene had a happy childhood running races on the beach at Port Dalhousie and exploring the fields of Niagara Gardens. She graduated from the secretarial program at Merritton High in 1948. As a teen, Irene worked as a Farmerette harvesting potatoes during the war years and as an usherette at the Lincoln Theatre. She was a beautiful, clever young blonde who turned many heads. In 1950 Irene became a secretary at Hayes Steel on Oakdale Avenue. There she met her handsome husband-to-be War Veteran Charles (Chuck) Page. Chuck and Irene raised three children, Rick, Nancy and David and devoted themselves to family life. Irene was a wonderful mother and wife. She was creative, kind, energetic, artistic and fun-loving. She had a love of movies, music, art, reading, photography, nature and gardening. She shared her talents and interests with her family and friends. They have fond memories of backyard plays, Halloween dress-up, family holidays and summer cabin rentals, all orchestrated by their Mom. Irene joined Kappa Sigma Xi sorority as a young mother. She and Chuck enjoyed parties and outings with this group of friends for many decades. The sorority was known for its giant rummage sales and generous donations to charitable organizations in the city. When her children became teenagers Irene reentered the workforce as a salesclerk at Sears in the Penn Centre. She was a cheerful, well-respected salesperson until her retirement in the late 80s. At that time Chuck and Irene moved from their family home on Briarsdale Drive to a new townhouse on Linwell Road where she lived until her death as she always wished to do. In their senior years, Chuck and Irene remained active and involved with bowling, travelling and visits to their children and grandchildren who lived at a distance. Irene was a proud, fun and devoted grandmother. As Irene's health declined in recent years we were all grateful for the loving kindness she received from caregivers at March of Dimes as well as from Lynda, Susan, Becky and Mary Ellen. The family would also like to thank Dr. Meshrki's office and the supportive neighbours at Linwell. Irene is survived by Chuck, her loving husband of 68 years; her three children Dr. Rick Page of Ladysmith, BC, Nancy (Leonard) DeVuono of Creston, BC, David (Shari) Page of Elora, Ont; grandchildren Dr. Jessica Page (Jeremy MacLennan), Alec Page, Nathan and David DeVuono and Brendan Page as well as nieces, nephews and cousins. Irene donated generously to many causes and charities over the years. Currently Chuck is walking 100 laps by his 100th birthday (on August 9) for Hotel Dieu Shaver. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Irene's name to his campaign at www.foundation.hoteldieushaver.org
The family will hold a private memorial at a future date. On line condolences at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca
At Irene's request, we share this beautiful poem of remembrance: Do not stand at my grave and weep, I am not there, I do not sleep. I am the wind when you feel it blow And I have seen my children grow. I am in the rain, the stars and sun, My grandchildren's laughter as they run. I am the song within your hearts, You're what's left-my living parts. So stand not at my grave and cry I am not there, for souls don't die. My life on earth has finally passed. I've loved you all to the very last. Don't cry for me but courage take And love each other for my sake.