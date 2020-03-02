|
Passed away, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on February 28, 2020 at Maple Manor, Tillsonburg, Irene (Reczynski) Kaczmarczyk, of Tillsonburg and formerly of Welland, in her 92nd year. Born in Nova Wielka, Poland on April 14, 1928 to the late John Reczynski and the late former Jadwiga Richter. Irene was a proud member St. Mary's Church, Tillsonburg, the Holy Rosary Society, Welland and the Royal Canadian Polish Legion, Welland. Predeceased by her husband of 61 wonderful years, Edward Kaczmarczyk (2007). Irene will be dearly missed by her two children: Mariola (Anthony Pleli), of Tillsonburg; Edward (Judy) Kaczmarczyk, of Welland and by four special grandchildren: Erika Carrier (Marty), Joe Pleli (Nicole), Eric Kaczmarczyk (Cherry), and Justin Kaczmarczyk (Bhem). Lovingly remembered by her great-grandchildren: Aidan, Averey and Freyja. Survived by siblings: Natalie Jodlowski (Ziggy), of Welland; Richard (Regina) Reczynski, of Welland; John Reczynski (Stasia), of Barry's Bay, Ontario and by several nieces, nephews and cousins. In keeping with Irene's expressed wishes, cremation has taken place. A Complete Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Mary's Church, 51 Venison Street West, Tillsonburg, by Rev. Fr. Thomas Donohue. A private family inurnment will take place in the spring at Holy Cross Cemetery, Welland. Memorial donations to the "St. Mary's Church- Building Fund" would be gratefully acknowledged by Irene family and can be made through the Maurice J. Verhoeve Funeral Homes- Burial and Cremation Services Inc., 262 Broadway Street, Tillsonburg (519-842-4238), which has been entrusted with all arrangements. Condolences and favourite memories can be shared at www.verhoevefuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 2, 2020