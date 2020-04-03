Home

It is with deep sadness that the family announces the passing of Irene Lemick on Monday, March 30, 2020 in her 83rd year. Beloved wife of the late Michael Lemick (1986). Predeceased by her stillborn son. Loving mother of Lori, Wendy (Terry), Suzanne (Bill). Cherished Baba of Marissa and Tiana. She will be sadly missed by nieces, nephews, family and life-long friends. Irene spent her life working hard on the family grape farm. She was a parishioner and active member at St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic church. She had a passion for cooking, baking, canning, and gardening. She will always be remembered for her warm hospitality, kindness and love. Our sincere thanks to the dedicated staff at Kilean Lodge who treated Mom with dignity and compassion. A private funeral service will take place at Tallman Funeral Homes -Vineland Chapel. Interment following in Queen's Lawn Cemetery, Grimsby. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations can be made to Kilean Lodge-Recreation department,Grimsby.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 3, 2020
