Irene M. MacKAY
Irene MacKay finally got her wish. She always said she didn't want to live forever, and now she hasn't, but she still managed to pack more than 93 years into a life well-lived. Formerly of Ridgeway and Port Colborne. Predeceased by husband, C. Redvers (2004), siblings Kelly and Mary Molnar, Kathy Robson and Maggie Czombos, and grandson, Noah, Irene is survived by sisters Violet Molnar and Pearl Golden, children, Roxann, Kevin, Valerie, Michele and Stacey, their respective spouses, 13 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Cremation has taken place with arrangements entrusted to the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. If you wish to remember Irene, the family encourages you to make a blood donation, to support our local farmers' markets and/or to contribute to a favourite charity. She was fortunate to have known her own mind right until the end, and the verdict was that this notice is already too long. Online condolences available at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 15, 2020.
