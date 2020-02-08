|
A spokesperson and advocate for the disabled in Niagara and across Ontario, Irene passed away peacefully at Meadows of Dorchester on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at the age of 64. She served as a volunteer and committee member for over 25 years with the March of Dimes, ran for school board trustee a number of times, wrote pieces for numerous publications, including The Niagara Falls Review and even wrote her own story with hopes to have it published. She never let her disabilities hold her back. She was of the first students to attend Crippled Children's Centre School in St. Catharines. She continued her education, achieving her Ontario Secondary School Diploma, attending courses at Niagara College and completed educational programs through correspondence. Her column in The Niagara Falls Review, 'Don't Stare, But Do' focused on issues important to people with disabilities. She always found a way to speak her mind and get her message across. Irene will be dearly missed by her loving brother George, his wife Cassidy, niece Odessa, nephew Chris Anton (Mel), great niece Evy, cousins, extended family and many friends. Predeceased by her parents Harry (2005) and Elizabeth (2014). The family would like to thank the physiotherapy and recreation staff, the nurses and doctor at Meadows of Dorchester (Trillium Wing) for their outstanding care and comfort. Friends are invited to call at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, visiting Sunday 2 to 4 p.m. Panachyda will be held at 3:30 p.m. at the funeral home. A Funeral Mass in celebration of Irene's life will take place Monday at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church. The Rite of Committal will follow at Fairview Cemetery, where she will be reunited with her parents. In memory of Irene, memorial contributions may be made to March of Dimes Canada, and would be appreciated by her family. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 8, 2020