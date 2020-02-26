|
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Irene Rog (nee Poljanowski). Gone to heaven to be with her Lord, Mother Mary and her beautiful daughter Ella (Michael). She will be missed by her husband of 63 years, Stanley. Loving mother to her son Ted (Mary), best friend to her daughter Kristen (Dante). Much loved Babi to Dillon (Alanna), Marcus, Jennifer (Bryan), Kristen (Mike), Samuel and Danielle (Tyrone). Family and friends will be received at the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines on Thursday, February 27 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. The Rosary will be recited in the funeral home on Thursday at 3 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 5 Oblate Street, St. Catharines on Friday, February 28 at 10 a.m. Rite of Committal to follow at Victoria Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to McNally House Hospice in Grimsby would be appreciated. We would like to thank the staff of McNally House; in Irene's words "my stay feels like I am in Heaven"...thank you. Online Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 26, 2020