Passed away peacefully, in the loving arms of her family in her own home on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Beloved wife of Erich. Fondly remembered mother of Gregory (Carmen) and Carrie. Baba/Oma to Dante, Addisyn, Leif and Quintin. Youngest sister of John Kiss (Kay) and Ann Csele (late Ernie). Sister-in-law to Horst Gyetko (Irene) and Sigmar Gyetko (Nancy). Auntie Irene will be sorely missed by her many nieces and nephews. Friends and neighbours remember her as a cheerful, determined and compassionate light in their lives. In keeping within Covid-19 Provincial Regulations, the family is limited in the receiving of guests in person at the funeral home and church. You are respectfully invited to join the family in viewing a live broadcast of the Funeral Service via Livestream service beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020 using this link distantlink.com/dlm67.html PASSWORD: Arbor2020. Please share your condolences and words of comfort with the family at www.jjpatterson.ca. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke/Diabetes Foundation for which Irene frequently canvassed.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 30, 2020.