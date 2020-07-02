Irene (born April 8, 1931) died June 29, 2020 at the age of 89 after a brief illness. Loving wife of Edward, who predeceased her by just eight weeks, for more than sixty-five years. Beloved mother of Christel (David), Donald (Lory) and Karen (Jim). Dear grandmother to Mark (Kahlee) and Michelle (Thomas). Irene was a wonderful cook and baker who loved to entertain and worked side by side with Edward in caring for the residents of Tabor Manor throughout his career there. She was an active and generous member of her church community all her life. She is also survived by her brother Eugene (Anneliese), and was predeceased by her brother Waldemar and his wife Ingeborg. A private service will be held on July 3, 2020 with a memorial celebration at a later date. Many thanks to the Tabor Manor family for their wonderful care and love. Please direct any donations to either the Mennonite Central Committee or to Radiant Care Tabor Manor. Online condolences at tallmanfuneralhomes.ca
