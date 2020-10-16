(August 21, 1932 - October 14, 2020) Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family (both in person and virtually) at the age of 88 - one for every key on the piano! Predeceased by her beloved husband Geoffrey Sainty (2004). Loving mother of her "four beautiful blonde daughters": Wendy King (Stan), Kathryn Sainty (Timo Sokkanen), Barbara Sainty and Sue Matthews (Rick). Cherished grandmother of four blonde granddaughters and one red-head granddaughter: Sarah King, Heather King, Kirsten Matthews, Hayley Matthews, Maggie Sainty and surrogate G'ma to so many but particularly her granddaughters' partners: Cullam Bruce-Lockhart, Mark Bolitho, Dylan Ross and Liam Pepper. Iris was an amazingly strong woman who raised four strong daughters and helped raise five equally strong granddaughters. She was fierce, determined, fearless, independent, kind-hearted and filled with mirth; a singer, piano player, seamstress, cookbook author, and crossword puzzle whiz. Iris was all about family, friends and community. She knew how to throw a great party and was always fun to be around. Besides her family (who were her first love) she enjoyed singing in the Church choir, eating steak and Caesar salad, and, depending on the time of day, drinking Tim's coffee daily with her friends, Jean and Joan or pink wine (with ice cubes). She lived all over the world and made friends and memories in Thailand, Sri Lanka, Kenya, the US and Kuwait although she most was proud to call Canada home. She gave us all so much and we loved her fiercely for it. Her legacy and spirit will live on in BC, Ontario, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Australia, in all of us who loved her. Even though we cannot all be together to celebrate right now, we all feel better knowing that she is being loved all around the world. Due to COVID restrictions, a small family service will be held to honour Iris's life. If you would like to join us virtually, the service will be available for livestream at 7:30 p.m. (EDT) on Friday, October 16 (https://youtu.be/rTFBrspbMNI
). As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to the Church of the Transfiguration, 320 Glenridge Ave. St. Catharines, ON L2T 3K7, or to the Canadian Cancer Society
. Online condolences may be shared at www.pelhamfuneralhome.ca