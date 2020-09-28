Peacefully, on September 25, 2020 at Pleasant Manor, in her 89th year, Irma has gone to Heaven and will be reunited with her beloved Rudy (2005). Wonderful Mother to Gerry & Nancy Epp, Ken & Karen Epp, John Epp, Evelyn & Scott Finlay and Donna & Gerry Froese. Loving Oma to Suzanne (Frank) Fanstone and Colleen (Mike) Monfils; Michael (Hayley), Daniel (Brie) and Nicole Epp; Heidi, Emily and Mitchell Epp; Nathan (Kendra), Tess (Jon Leyenhorst), Sydnay and Elijah Finlay. Dear Omi to Neveah, Riley, Frankie, Ian, Jack, Brayden, Preston, Knox, Matthew, Julian and Carter. Loved Sister of Lucy Harder. Sister-in-law of Hank (Irene 1984) Berg, Leonard & Martha Epp and Jane Epp. Irma was born to Johann and Kaethe (Willms) Neufeld on December 12, 1931 in Hamberg, Ukraine. After her father and uncles were taken by the Soviets, her mother and aunts took all the children and retreated with the German army during WWII, eventually making their way to Canada in 1948. They joined the Niagara United Mennonite church where she was baptized and while singing in the choir, she met her dear Rudy. In 1951 they married and built a home at 223 Mary Street in Niagara-on -the-Lake where they raised their 5 children. In 1978 she started a part time job in the laundry at the NOTL Hospital. After retirement she volunteered at the Christian Benefit Shop, continued making quilts with the church Frauen Verein, travelled the world, played cards with the Friends Gang and knitted afghans for her loved ones. Mom/Oma was very well known for her awesome cooking and wonderful baking. Her laughter, joy, love, caring and sense of mischief will forever be missed by all that knew and loved her. Sincere thanks to the awesome PSW staff at Pleasant Manor. As Mom wouldn't have wanted a big to-do about herself (and due to Covid) there will only be a private family graveside funeral on Tuesday September 29th. VINELAND CHAPEL of the TALLMAN FUNERAL HOMES will be handling her arrangements. If desired, memorial donations may be made to Mennonite Central Committee. Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca