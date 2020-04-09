|
Passed away peacefully at Lundy Manor on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late Mike (2015) and loving mother of Dan (Wendy) of Niagara-on-the-Lake. Dear Oma of D'arcy (Justin) Kelemen and their children Cameron and Landon of New Jersey and Lisa (Russell) Montgomery and their children Calvin and Matilda of Etobicoke. Predeceased by her brothers Kurt, Hans, Bernhardt and sister Ellie. Cremation has taken place and details for a Celebration of Life ceremony will be announced at a later date (please monitor the funeral home website for details). The family wishes to express a special thank you to the staff at Lundy Manor for their care and compassion. Arrangements entrusted to PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 9, 2020