Peacefully at the Niagara Health System - St. Catharines site on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Irvin Gillard of Thorold in his 84th year. Beloved husband of Joan (Nutter). Dear father of Stephen Gillard (Jennifer) and Lorne Gillard (Shelley). Loving gramps to Kristin (Jesse), Emily, Zachary, Allison, Christopher and great gramps to Everley. Brother of Enid (the late Berry Warner), Hursel Gillard (Sheila), David Gillard (Anderine) and the late Gerald Gillard and Jacqueline Notarfranco (late Robert). Uncle Irvin will also be missed by several nieces and nephews. A private family service will be held at a later date. Special thanks to the healthcare staff at the N.H.S. - St. Catharines site for their care and compassion. Memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
would be appreciated by the family. On-line condolences may be left at www.bocchinfusofh.com