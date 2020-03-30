|
Passed away peacefully with family by her side at the Port Colborne Hospital on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. In her 80th year, Isabel Brenton (nee Giroux), beloved mother of Charlene (Ken Gill), Wendy (Ralph Grobb), Elaine Mander (Kevin Rohaly) and Daryl Brenton (Crystal); loving grandma of Apryl (Marc), Lacey (Luke), Blair (Breanne), Kyle (Sarah), Melissa (Rob), Anita (Jay) and Amber (Daniele); loving GG of Savannah, Toby, Gavin, Owen, Briar, Edan, Oszcar, Alice, Brock, Max, Mason and Connor. Loving sister and best friend of Eileen Stafford and Victor Giroux (Lucy). Sister-in-law of Noreen Belward. Fondly remembered by her nieces and nephews. Predeceased by two brothers Eugene and Richard. The family wish to express their thanks' to Jurvinski Hospital, St. Catharines General Hospital and Port Colborne Hospital for their care and attention. Special thanks to her friends from Tops, Legion Ladies Auxiliary Br. 24 and her monthly "Survivor Friends". She had a strong faith with a large prayer list of friends in need kept in her Bible. Due to the health crisis, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations to the Lincoln County Humane Society would be appreciated. (and be made with Patrick J. Darte Chapel 905-685-6584). "Our Mom lit up a room when she entered."
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 30, 2020