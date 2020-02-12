|
Passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Mon Feb 10, 2020 in her 85th year. She has now been reunited with her husband the late Jim Stanley (1991). Cherished mother to Larry (Mary) Stanley and Diane (Deno) Bartman. Special Grandmother to Michael and Emily Stanley, Greg Bartman (Kathleen McCollum) and Kristen Bartman (Jacob Van den Akker). Hazel will be fondly remembered by her sisters-in-law June Lafreniere, Shirley Morris and Bernice Stanley. Hazel is predeceased by her brother Benjamin (the late Isabel) Hoggar and nephew David Hoggar. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends as well as her wonderful neighbours. Hazel was a loving, selfless person, always taking care of others first including caring for her husband Jim in his final months. She was an avid parishioner at St. David's Anglican Church, she leaves behind her many church friends, especially Beryl Martin. She was always a hardworking person, working in payroll at Atlas Steel prior to starting her family. After her children were grown she was eager to get back to bookkeeping with Hydel Engineering. Hazel's family will receive friends at PLEASANTVIEW FUNERAL HOME (2000 Merrittville Hwy at the corner on Hwy 20) 905-892-1699 on Thurs Feb 13 from 2-4 & 7-9 pm. A Celebration of her life will be held in the funeral home chapel on Fri Feb 14th at 10:00 am with burial to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the ALS Society of Canada or the Heart and Stroke Foundation will be appreciated by her family. You are invited to share valued memories and condolences on-line at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 12, 2020