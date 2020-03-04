|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Isabelle on February 29, 2020 at GNGH surrounded by her loving family at the age of 67. Issy leaves behind her beloved husband and best friend of 50 years Bev Bryant, was a strong and loving mother to Christine Watson and Lori (Rick) Watson, and also the proud grandmother to Stone (Sadie), Evan, Marshall, Jonah and great-grandson Logan. Loving daughter of Jeannine Crown and sisters Margalaine Lavoie, Viviane (Gary) Cooper and brothers Serge (Sandy) Lavoie and Mitch (Kathy) Lavoie . Isabelle is predeceased by her adored grandson Mackenzie Watson, father Gerard Lavoie, sister Louise Goulden, and brother Marco Lavoie. She will be fondly remembered by several nieces, nephews, a large extended family, her best friend Anita (Gault) and many cherished friends. Cremation has taken place. A private service will be held at Benner Funeral Services, in Fort Erie. Friends and family are welcome to join in a Celebration of her Life at The Black Creek Community Center, on March 12, 2020 between 6-8 p.m. Any donations that can be made to the Mark Preece Family House, Hospital Family Houses of Ontario at 191 Barton St. East, Hamilton, ON, L8L 2W7, would be greatly appreciated by the family.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 4, 2020