Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Isabelle Lamontagne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Isabelle Lamontagne

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Isabelle Lamontagne Obituary
Peacefully, at the Foyer Richelieu Retirement Home in Welland, on Tuesday April 7, 2020, Isabelle Lamontagne in her 85th year. Beloved wife of the late Armand. Loved mother of Doris Morrison, Roger (Mary), Irene Goupil, Daniel, Claude (Lorrie), Lucille De Amaral (Eric) and predeceased by son Donald and daughter Cecile Lacoursiere. Dear mother-in-law of Bernadette Lamontagne. Dearly loved grandmother of 13 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Sadly missed by many more extended family and friends. Private family arrangements entrusted to PLEASANTVIEW FUNERAL HOME (905-892-1699). Please share condolences, memories and photos at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Isabelle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -