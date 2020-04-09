|
Peacefully, at the Foyer Richelieu Retirement Home in Welland, on Tuesday April 7, 2020, Isabelle Lamontagne in her 85th year. Beloved wife of the late Armand. Loved mother of Doris Morrison, Roger (Mary), Irene Goupil, Daniel, Claude (Lorrie), Lucille De Amaral (Eric) and predeceased by son Donald and daughter Cecile Lacoursiere. Dear mother-in-law of Bernadette Lamontagne. Dearly loved grandmother of 13 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Sadly missed by many more extended family and friends. Private family arrangements entrusted to PLEASANTVIEW FUNERAL HOME (905-892-1699). Please share condolences, memories and photos at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 9, 2020