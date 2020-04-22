|
1937-2020 On April 18, with God looking over her shoulder, Isabelle Ridgway (nee Daynard) was welcomed into the open arms of her late sisters, Shirley and Margaret. Isabelle quietly passed away with her husband, Tom, her sons, Mark and Brian, and her grand-daughter Maegan by her side. She will be dearly missed by her daughters-in-law, Peri and Linda, and her grandchildren, Eric, Kevin, Luke and Maegan, and her many friends and extended family. Her family was able to express their love and say goodbye to Isabelle; an opportunity we acknowledge from Niagara General Hospital during this unusual time. Isabelle and Tom were born and raised in Niagara Falls and were high school sweethearts. Over many years they were congregants of Christ Church, NF, where they were married and where many other important moments in the extended family were celebrated. Isabelle began work after high school in the Niagara Wire Weaving Co., then as a stay-at-home mom, followed by many years as a research librarian with the Ontario Paper Co. in Thorold. In later years, Isabelle and Tom travelled widely including southern Europe, the United Kingdom and often to Florida during winter. Of all their travels, Ireland was without question the far away place that was closest to their hearts. Isabelle's maternal history was rooted in Ireland and over several trips Isabelle and Tom made many dear friends there. Isabelle was the family historian and traced our family tree on both sides back to the 1700s. She revealed our commoner stock but as a proud Canadian she could point many times to the generational benefits bestowed upon her and her family in our country. This was especially true in the pride she possessed in the accomplishments of her grandchildren. Isabelle and Tom were long-time members of the Niagara-on-the-Lake Sailing Club and enjoyed many trips on Lake Ontario aboard the "Irish Lady". Sailing to Toronto and around the lake were regular features of their sailing lives. Tom would jump on board and declare to all that he was "captain of this boat". Quietly, and without missing a beat, Isabelle would respond "yes, but I'm the admiral". The Irish Lady tended to sail in the direction the admiral pointed. A service and celebration of Isabelle's life will be planned when the world returns to normal. In lieu of flowers, please give any donations to Christ Church, Niagara Falls. Arrangements entrusted to Hetherington & Deans Funeral Chapel (905-354-5614). Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.hetheringtonanddeans.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 22, 2020