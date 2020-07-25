With heavy hearts we tell all of our family and friends of the passing of our wonderful mother, Isobel Clare Gibson. On Thursday, July 23, 2020 she boarded the train with Dad and took a ride to a place where there is no confusion or pain. Everyone she has loved and lost was waiting for them at the station. Mom was born in Canada in 1933, married to our hero, Bill Gibson of Merritton (SLSA) (1999) for 44 years. From that union came Judy Plant (Jim), Joy Gibson (Reg) and Linda George (Ian); predeceased by their only son, John, in 1969. She surrounded herself with her children, six grandchildren and their mates; Christi, Bryon, Cory, Christopher, Emily and Ashly along with her ten great-grandchildren; Cassandra, Billie-Jean, JT, Owen, Aaron, Kira, Callie, Michael, Joshie and Ellie. She is predeceased by her parents and siblings. She had retired from Brock U where she was the switch board operator. She was active with her church family whether it be baking pies and tarts with the UCW gang or singing in the choir, which she loved. She overcame every hurdle and obstacle that life ever threw at her with grace and dignity, even through the final challenge, Dementia. Mom, we love you so much. You will be lovingly missed and honoured everyday. Thanks for all the lessons learned, you have inspired us all with your love, strength and devotion to your family. Special thanks to Henley House (Lakeside) when Covid kept us from Mom, your care and love was clear. Thank you to all of the team, especially, all PSWs, Nurses and Administration Staff. A sincere thanks to Dr. Carl Fung for his 50 + years of care and comfort. Due to C-19 there is no visitation, a Celebration of Life will follow at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street & South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca