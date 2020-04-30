|
Beautiful Italia Forte (née Notte) passed away peacefully with her daughter by her side and her son digitally connected from Stratford, Ontario on April 28, 2020 at the Ottawa Civic Hospital. Born on March 26, 1932, she is the beloved wife of the late Antonio Forte. Loving mother of Nick (Elia) and Rita. Caring Nonna of Justin and Lucas. Dear sister of Margherita (Domenico) Bucci and Carmalino (Carmala) Notte. Italia is survived by many sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, and special friends. Predeceased by her brothers Nicola (Onorina) Notte and Antonio (Gemma) Notte and sisters Maria (Liberato) DiPolito and Rosina (Domenico) Cosciono. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. Due to current restrictions, a private service will take place at Mount St. Joseph Cemetery, Port Colborne with Rev. Wieslaw Woloszyn as the celebrant. There will be a Funeral Mass at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church with a reception announced at a later date where everybody is welcome to attend. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to Diabetes Canada or to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada. Online condolences available at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 30, 2020