The family of the late Iva Hoyle wish to express our sincere thanks to everyone for taking time during the busy Christmas season for phone calls, cards, words of comfort, food, flowers, donations and visits. Rev. Harvey Tobey (Stamford Lane United Church) presided over the celebration of life service for Iva on December 20, 2019. His words at Iva's service were a great comfort to us in addition to the hospital visits, prayers and encouragement. It was appreciated that our relatives travelled from throughout Ontario to be with us at the service. A heartfelt thank you to the pallbearers, Justin Hoyle, Tara Hoyle Preston, Kevin Hoyle (grandchildren), Alan Cassibo, Warren Hoyle and Delcoe Jeffery (great-nephew); and honourary pallbearers, Blake Jeffery (nephew), Jim Koster and Arnie Hurd (nephews-in-law). The staff of Morse & Son, especially Tasha Nicol, provided thoughtful support including the horse-drawn vintage hearse and sleigh bells to transport our beloved mother to her final resting place. The Christmas Nutcrackers that were displayed as honour guards captured the spirit of the celebration of Mom's life and her love of the Christmas season. A profound thank you to Fred Fisher for all the wonderful photographs and Judy Siebly for providing the wonderful seasonal musical tribute during Mom's service. A very special thank you to Suwanna Upper of Moodie's Bakery for the beautiful "Going Home Mom" cake, decorated with a horse and carriage silhouette; and Joe Miszk, of Betty's Restaurant in Chippawa, for the delicious luncheon that was served following the service. To all the staff at Bella Senior Care in Chippawa, a BIG thank you for providing your love, compassion and care of our mother. Every act of kindness helped us in this difficult time and will be treasured! With Love, The Hoyle Family
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 25, 2020