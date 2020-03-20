Home

Hulse & English Funeral Home & Chapel
75 Church Street
St. Catharines, ON L2R3C7
(905) 684-6346
Passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 in his 98th year. Beloved husband of 70 years to Emilia. Dear father of Bohdan (Margaret) and Olga. Much loved grandfather of John, Nadia and Julia. Dear brother in law of Anthony Hreczany. In light of COVID-19, a family funeral will be held. Panachyda and Funeral Service will be held at Hulse & English Funeral Home & Chapel, 75 Church St. (905-684-6346). Interment to follow at St Volodymyr Ukrainian Cemetery in Oakville. Father Gregory Mielnik officiating. The family thanks Dr. Jakibchuk, Dr. Gruber, Dr. Wan, Niagara Gardens staff and St. Catharines Hospital staff for their care. Memorial donations may be made to St. George Ukrainian Orthodox Church, St Catharines. Online condolences and tributes may be made at www.hulseandenglish.com. Memory Eternal - Vichnaya Pamyat!
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 20, 2020
