Ivan IVICIC

Passed away peacefully at the Hamilton General Hospital on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the age of 81 years. Loving father of Susan Ivicic, Barb Ivicic (Dave Lashmar) and Kevin Ivicic (Sara). Cherished grandfather of Brooke Linda. Ivan will be sadly missed by his sister Ana Blazic (Marion) of Slovenia. He was predeceased by his wife Linda (2003), his son Robert Dale Ivicic and his parents Nikola and Bara Ivicic. Ivan was born in Croatia and settled in Welland where raised his family and was an active member, serving on the board of directors for the Croatian National Home. In keeping within Covid-19 Provincial Regulations, the family is limited in the receiving of guests in person at the funeral home, church and the cemetery. Private arrangements entrusted to JJ Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence. Donations in memory of Mr. Ivicic may be made to the Hamilton General Hospital Foundation. Please share your condolences and words of comfort with the family at www.jjpatterson.ca