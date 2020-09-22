It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Ivan Kelly after a brief illness. Ivan is survived by Susan, his beloved wife of 64 years, his daughters Margaret Wilson (Robert) and Kathryn Kelly, and his grandchildren John and Rea. Ivan was born in Newtownards, N. Ireland where he eventually became a teacher. He and Susan emigrated to Canada in 1957 and found their way to Welland where they raised their daughters. Ivan remained a teacher until his retirement in 1987. Throughout his life, music was a passion, and he especially enjoyed playing the piano and guitar. He also loved to play golf, paint, and travel the world with family and friends. To honour Ivan's wishes, cremation will take place and there will be a private family service. Online condolences can be made at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca