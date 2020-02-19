|
Ivy peacefully passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020, at the age of 92. Ivy is now our Valentine's Angel. Beloved wife of the late Cliff (2014) for 68 years. Loving Mom of Len (Sarah) and Elizabeth. Predeceased by her daughter Barbara (2006). Proud Grandma of Bryan, Greg, Geoff, Mark and Tamara in addition to great-grandmother of five. Ivy will also be remembered by her extended family and friends. A special thank you to all the staff at Woodlands of Sunset for all their care and compassion. In accordance with Ivy's wishes, cremation has taken place. A Private Memorial Service will be held in the spring. Cliff and Ivy are now reunited. If desired, donations made to a would be appreciated by Ivy's family. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 19, 2020