1/1
J. Beverly (Mosley) MOOTE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share J.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MOOTE, J. Beverly (nee Mosley) -Passed away peacefully in her sleep, on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Meadows of Dorchester, at the age of 85. Beloved wife of Peter for 65 years. Devoted mother of Rev. Kathryn Phillips (late Greg), Bonnie Sandercock (Robert), PJ (Michele) and Lori Muller (Dwayne). Adored grandmother of Matthew (Megan), Jessica (Greg), Peter (Kyri), Katelynn (Robbie), Nicholas (Alyssa), Jeffrey (Candice), Courtney (Dylan), Joshua (Aleisha) and Hailey and 10 great grandchildren. Fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Predeceased by her brothers; Ivan, Keith, Calvin, Wallace, and sisters; Wanda, Alberna, and Gail. A service to celebrate the life of Beverly will be held at a later date. Those who wish may make a memorial donation to the Canadian Cancer Society. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Dec. 5, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved