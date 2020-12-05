MOOTE, J. Beverly (nee Mosley) -Passed away peacefully in her sleep, on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Meadows of Dorchester, at the age of 85. Beloved wife of Peter for 65 years. Devoted mother of Rev. Kathryn Phillips (late Greg), Bonnie Sandercock (Robert), PJ (Michele) and Lori Muller (Dwayne). Adored grandmother of Matthew (Megan), Jessica (Greg), Peter (Kyri), Katelynn (Robbie), Nicholas (Alyssa), Jeffrey (Candice), Courtney (Dylan), Joshua (Aleisha) and Hailey and 10 great grandchildren. Fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Predeceased by her brothers; Ivan, Keith, Calvin, Wallace, and sisters; Wanda, Alberna, and Gail. A service to celebrate the life of Beverly will be held at a later date. Those who wish may make a memorial donation to the Canadian Cancer Society
. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com