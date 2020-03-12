Home

George Darte Funeral Home
Passed away with his loving family by his side on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the Juravinski Hospital at the age of 67. Beloved husband of Ella for 44 years. Cherished father of Kathy (Paul) Savoy and Adam (Crystal) Kaminski. Loving Dziadek of Tristan, Gavin, Julia and Mya. He is survived by his brother Bogdan Kaminski (Elzbieta) and his niece Ola, all of Poland. He will be sadly missed by all of his friends, extended family and his colleagues from work. Jacek was a long time employee of Handling Specialty. He was very active in the Polish Community. The family will receive visitors at the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton Street, St. Catharines on Friday, March 13th from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Vigil Prayers will take place on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the funeral home. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 5 Oblate Street, St. Catharines on Saturday, March 14th at 10 a.m. Burial at Victoria Lawn Cemetery to follow. Memorial donations to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church would be appreciated by the family. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 12, 2020
