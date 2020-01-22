Home

It's with heavy hearts we regret to announce the passing of Jack Allan Robertson on Friday, January 17, 2020 surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Carolyn Jane (Racey) Robertson. A wonderful father to Wendy (Carl) Huggins, Carrie Ann Robertson, Shane (Susan) Robertson. Also a fantastic grandpa "Papa" to Joseph, Cassandra, Abigail, Devon, Cody, Tanner, Emilee,and furbaby Elliot. Great-grandpa to Max. Predeceased by his parents Doris and Bill, sister Lynn and brothers Rick, Tom and Dave. Also predeceased by his mother and father-in-law Myrtle and Jack Racey, and by his brother-in-law and best friend Wayne Racey. Family and close friends who have been touched by Jack's life are welcome to join us in a Celebration of Life at the Knights of Columbus hall, 6101 North street Niagara Falls, Friday, January 24th from 4 to 7 p.m.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 22, 2020
