It's with heavy hearts we regret to announce the passing of Jack Allan Robertson on Friday, January 17, 2020 surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Carolyn Jane (Racey) Robertson. A wonderful father to Wendy (Carl) Huggins, Carrie Ann Robertson, Shane (Susan) Robertson. Also a fantastic grandpa "Papa" to Joseph, Cassandra, Abigail, Devon, Cody, Tanner, Emilee,and furbaby Elliot. Great-grandpa to Max. Predeceased by his parents Doris and Bill, sister Lynn and brothers Rick, Tom and Dave. Also predeceased by his mother and father-in-law Myrtle and Jack Racey, and by his brother-in-law and best friend Wayne Racey. Family and close friends who have been touched by Jack's life are welcome to join us in a Celebration of Life at the Knights of Columbus hall, 6101 North street Niagara Falls, Friday, January 24th from 4 to 7 p.m.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 22, 2020