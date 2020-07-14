1968-2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Jack Winger on July 7, 2020 at the age of 52. Cherished son of Barbara (Dave) and Jack (Karen). Loving brother of Sherry, James (Julie) and Carrie-Ann (Vince). Jack will be missed by his Nieces Vanessa (Hollis) and Melinda (Ben). Predeceased by his grandparents Olga and William Shanessy, Yvette and Omar Lafontaine and Allan and Dorothy Winger. Psalms 23 1 The Lord is my shepherd, I lack nothing. 2 He makes me lie down in green pastures, he leads me beside quiet waters, 3 he refreshes my soul. He guides me along the right paths for his name's sake. 4 Even though I walk through the darkest valley, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me. 5 You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies. You anoint my head with oil; my cup overflows. 6 Surely your goodness and love will follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to WELLAND FUNERAL HOME. Keeping with Jack's wishes, cremation has taken place. There will be no visitation or service. A private family burial will take place at a later date. Memorial donations would be appreciated by the family to Welland & District Humane Society. For online condolences please visit: www.wellandfuneralhome.com