1/1
Jack Allan (Lafontaine) WINGER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1968-2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Jack Winger on July 7, 2020 at the age of 52. Cherished son of Barbara (Dave) and Jack (Karen). Loving brother of Sherry, James (Julie) and Carrie-Ann (Vince). Jack will be missed by his Nieces Vanessa (Hollis) and Melinda (Ben). Predeceased by his grandparents Olga and William Shanessy, Yvette and Omar Lafontaine and Allan and Dorothy Winger. Psalms 23 1 The Lord is my shepherd, I lack nothing. 2 He makes me lie down in green pastures, he leads me beside quiet waters, 3 he refreshes my soul. He guides me along the right paths for his name's sake. 4 Even though I walk through the darkest valley, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me. 5 You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies. You anoint my head with oil; my cup overflows. 6 Surely your goodness and love will follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to WELLAND FUNERAL HOME. Keeping with Jack's wishes, cremation has taken place. There will be no visitation or service. A private family burial will take place at a later date. Memorial donations would be appreciated by the family to Welland & District Humane Society. For online condolences please visit: www.wellandfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved