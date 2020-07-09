1/1
Jack Arthur IRWIN
Passed away peacefully at Millennium Trail Manor on Monday, July 6, 2020 at the age of 88. Beloved husband of the late Beatrice 'Bea' (nee Proctor) (2002) and cherished father of Ross Irwin. He will be sadly missed by his brother-in-law Jack (Mary) Proctor, as well as his special best friends and traveling companions Jeanette (the late Jim) Campbell. Jack was an OPP officer for 6 years, a Provincial Court Clerk for 4 years and a Justice of the Peace for the Province of Ontario for 20 years. A private Funeral Service will take place. Cremation will follow with interment to take place at a later date in Fairview Cemetery, where he will be reunited with his beloved wife Bea. Arrangements entrusted to PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls. In memory of Jack, donations to the charity of one's choice would be appreciated. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 9, 2020.
