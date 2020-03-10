|
In loving memory of my dear husband, our loving dad and our beloved papa, who passed away nine years ago, March 10, 2011. Sad are the hearts that love him, Silent tears still fall, Living our lives without him, Is the hardest part of all. Remembering him is easy, We do it every day. Missing him is a heartache that never goes away. I keep in my heart the love of the past, for there it was planted forever to last. Until we meet again ... John 5 28:29 Always loving him, forever missing him, Valerie, Kim and Danny, Kyle and Halley, Devon, Dayle and Darion.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 10, 2020