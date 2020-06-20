1918-2020 Jack will be remembered and missed as he has joined his beloved wife, Isobel (Brown) at this age of 102. Predeceased by his parents, John and Edith (Bennet), brothers Leslie (Louise), Harry (Terry) and sister Lois (Grant), daughter in law Gail (David), and granddaughter Stacey Lee. Jack was a veteran of WWII, who was stationed in England and served as a dispatch rider in France as a member of the Royal Canadian Ordinance Corps. Jack returned to St. Catharines in 1945 to raise his three children in their 1 Flower St. Home that he and his father built in 1947. Jack is survived by son David, daughters Karen (Jan), Jacqueline (Karl), grandchildren Tracey (Ross), Kelly (Kevin), Amanda (Jim), Josh (Tanisha), great-grandchildren Madison (Steven), Dayne, Lexxi (Dalton), Mitchell, Mikala, Montanna (Elijah), Lili and Amara. Jack was a reliable and valued employee of Packard Electric, Ferranti Packard for 47 Years. He rode various motorcycles until 80 years of age and reluctantly gave up his driver's license at 96 years of age. The family expresses their gratitude to the staff at Niagara Gardens Retirement Manor for their years of care and compassion. A private family service will be held at Victoria Lawn during the rite of Committal presided by Reverend Canon Barry Randle. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hulse & English Funeral Home & Chapel (905-684-6346). In lieu of flowers, donations in Jack's memory can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Online condolences may be shared at www.hulseandenglish.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 20, 2020.