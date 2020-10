Passed away October 21, 2020 at his home with his family by his side. Jack is survived by his wife Hellen, his children George and Cheryl Nixon, Tracey and Mike Johnston, Tom and Kelly Nixon, Mike Nixon, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents and first wife Sharon and son Clinton. A special thanks to his granddaughter Veronica for all her help, love and support.



